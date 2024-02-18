Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 1,529,476 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

