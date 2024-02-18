Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 59 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TT opened at $272.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.34. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

