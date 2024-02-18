Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.
Ferrari Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $389.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.15. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $393.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
