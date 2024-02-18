Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.19. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

