Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

