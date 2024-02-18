China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

