Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

