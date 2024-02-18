Chiron Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 13.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,246,000 after purchasing an additional 958,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $89.65. 4,382,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,257. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

