Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 140,516 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 140,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,000. TKO Group makes up about 5.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,964,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,333,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,249,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TKO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.63. 1,023,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

