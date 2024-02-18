Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.20. 1,190,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.02 and its 200-day moving average is $377.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

