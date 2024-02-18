Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Nucor by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NUE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. 1,908,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

