Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

PSX traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $143.81. 2,690,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

