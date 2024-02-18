Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $765.00. 1,141,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $735.07 and its 200-day moving average is $641.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

