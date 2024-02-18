Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 371,876 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371,876 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 9,469,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

