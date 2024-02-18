Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 24,457,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

