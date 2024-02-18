Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Chubb worth $230,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $252.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.35.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

