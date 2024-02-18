Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $25,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. 238,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

