CI Investments Inc. Acquires 164,253 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Entergy worth $77,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,244. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

