CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $58,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,553,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,286. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

