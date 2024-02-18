CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214,101 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $300,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average is $250.76. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $281.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

