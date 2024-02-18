CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.67% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $115,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.28. 882,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,528. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 220.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

