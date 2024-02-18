CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $66,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 1,720,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,398. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

