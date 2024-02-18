CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $124,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,771,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.53. 8,178,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

