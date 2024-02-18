CI Investments Inc. Purchases 73,816 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $102,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

