CI Investments Inc. Purchases 76,054 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.53% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $90,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 1,806,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $94.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

