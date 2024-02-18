CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $126,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 298,908 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 582,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 1,862,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,250. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.