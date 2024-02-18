CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,663 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $87,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $378,261,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.72. 4,159,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.23 and a 200 day moving average of $234.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.