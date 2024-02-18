CI Investments Inc. Sells 70,488 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,488 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 3.44% of Atlanta Braves worth $61,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 162,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

