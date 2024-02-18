CI Investments Inc. Sells 805,324 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805,324 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $176,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 1,854,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

