CIBC Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $3.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $48,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackBerry by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 1,362,284 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

