Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cinemark has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 220,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 86,336 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.



Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

