Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3,235.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Cirrus Logic worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $90.27 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

