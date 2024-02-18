Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,588 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,912,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

