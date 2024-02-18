Citigroup Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.30.

BLMN opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

