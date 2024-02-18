Citigroup Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.