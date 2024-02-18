Citigroup Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura cut Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Lyft stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after buying an additional 659,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

