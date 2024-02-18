Claret Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.28. 1,270,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

