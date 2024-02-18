Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,586. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

