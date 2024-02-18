Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NYSE:NTR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,586. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
