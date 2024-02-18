Claret Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.48. 2,410,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.98. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.84.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

