Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Shares of CCO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $869.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Get Free Report

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

