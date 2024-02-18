Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

