Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 92 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $393,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $509.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $523.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.08 and a 200-day moving average of $453.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.