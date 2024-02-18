Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $257.00.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.