Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. FMR LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after buying an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after buying an additional 267,417 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $2,741,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,068.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

