Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $176.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.