Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 941 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 26.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 196,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 180,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 49.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after buying an additional 959,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

