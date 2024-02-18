Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.