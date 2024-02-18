Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Cohu Trading Down 5.7 %

Cohu stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 640.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 217,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 188,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

