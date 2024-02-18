Columbia Asset Management Buys 220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,572. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

