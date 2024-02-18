Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. 7,287,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

